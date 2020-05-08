Tirupati: MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visits Covid-19 affected area
Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited the Vidyanagar Colony in Tirupati rural where the fresh Covid-19 case was registered on Friday.
Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited the Vidyanagar Colony in Tirupati rural where the fresh Covid-19 case was registered on Friday. He participated in mass sanitisation programme in Vidya Nagar Colony and sprayed hypo chlorinate liquid on roads. Police blocked all the roads by barricades around one km radius.
MLA urged the colony residents to stay in homes for next 14 days to break the virus chain. And also instructed the officials to provide required provisions, vegetables, milk and medicines to colony people through village volunteers.
