Tirupati: Municipal council gives nod for 12 master plan roads in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council meeting unanimously approved to develop 12 roads under master plan to ease traffic congestion in the pilgrim city. The council meet chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha was held at Municipal Office on Friday and the resolution for approval of master plan roads was moved by Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and supported by many Corporators before it was approved in one voice.

The roads including a road from MS Subbalakshmi statue to Settipalli (southern side of the railway track), an 80 feet road from south side of Karakambadi road covering Thimminaidu Palem and Mitturu village to Cotton Mill (South side of the Karakambadi Road), 80 feet road from Akkarampalli which will start adjacent to Brundavan Apartments opposite petrol bunk beside D Mart on Karakamabadi Road and a 100 feet road from Chennaya Gunta parallel to railway track (northern side of Renigunta Road) are the some among 12 master plan roads.

Apart from this, the council also approved stopping collection of user charges from Ruia hospital for collecting waste from hospital (earlier Rs 1.05lakh/month) and cancellation of property tax for Jaganmatha Church School.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who attended as special invitee, said the master plan roads were vital for expanding city and to ease traffic congestion. Revamping Underground Drainage System (UDS) line was also important because the population of the city has been increasing fastly, he pointed out.

Mayor Sirisha said in total 23 items came for approval before the council of which all were approved by the council members. All the council members were committed to develop the city, she said.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Suneetha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer T Mohan, Corporators and co-option members were present.