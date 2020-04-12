Tirupati: Novel awareness campaign on coronavirus

Tirupati: City based cultural association Rayalaseema Rangasthali took up an awareness programme here on Sunday against the deadly COVID19 in a unique way. A team of artistes of the association played the dreaded mythological character Yama, the Hindu God of death and his Yama Bhatas. They went round the city to punish the people who violated the prohibitory orders of the lockdown.

The artistes in several places in the city enacted dispensing the severe punishment of beheading a man failed to comply with the restrictions which were imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. They also explained the devastation brought by coronavirus worldwide, stressing the imminent way of maintaining social distance and remaining indoors to see the disease meet its own death.

Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinatha and founder secretary KN Raja a veteran drama artist said that they hit upon the novel idea of Yama Dharma Raja known for delivering severe punishment to sinners and not sparing anyone who committed crimes to provoke the people to abide by the government guidelines for the success of the total lock down. ``Despite the best efforts of the officials and police, still a considerable number of people loitering on the streets, violating the curfew and endangering the lives of others in the pilgrim city'' they said explaining the reason behind taking up the novel show.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appreciated Gopinath and KN Raja for their novel attempt to create awareness among the people on the impending need of abiding by the restrictions, sanctioned by the government for the good of the people.

Reddy who joined the artist troupe near municipal corporation office, in a symbolic way tossed away `Corona ball' which was hit by Yama indicating that the deadly disease would soon perish.