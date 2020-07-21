Tirupati: Panic a major factor in rising death rate among young

Tirupati: The fear of shortness of breath is becoming more fatal than the Covid-19 itself in many cases. Observing the tendency of the recent deaths, many doctors were of the view that apprehension and panic turn as dangerous as the virus itself. Even the patients of below 50 years age with no comorbidities are becoming victims of the dreaded virus.

The Covid deaths are increasing in the country as well as in the state. In India, about 27,000 deaths have been reported so far while Andhra Pradesh accounts for over 650 deaths. In Chittoor district which recorded close to 50 deaths, around 40 deaths took place in the last 19 days alone while the previous 100 days witnessed seven deaths with the first death taking place on May 18.

The doctors and officials have been saying that as the positivity rate increases, so too the fatality rate. The number of people getting infected every day is rising steadily pushing everyone into a state of panic. Even more worrying is that several youngsters are losing their lives.

Svims director-cum-vice-chancellor B Vengamma said that unexplained fears and worries were being seen more in youngsters. "The lungs are getting damaged in some youngsters, who should feel comfortable with oxygen. But soon after doctors feel the need for oxygen, such young patients are feeling restless and are sliding into panic mode," she said.

She said that about 65 per cent deaths were found among those having comorbidities while the remaining 35 per cent among those having no such conditions. "Patients are coming in bad condition. Some injections are to be given for six days after which the condition of the patients is expected to improve. But, the deaths are occurring within 2-3 days of giving that dose," Dr Vengamma explained.

The head, department of psychiatry, SV Medical College, Dr N Nageswara Rao, said that psychological fears are seen in several patients about the disease and the fate of their family. To be away from home is also a contributing factor on psychological health. "It cannot be definitively said that such worries cause death, but still there is a need patient to be mentally strong enough to help increase their immunity," Nageswara Rao said.