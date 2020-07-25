Tirupati: Panic-stricken people rush for Coronavirus testing

Tirupati: The sudden surge in the number of Corona cases has sent people into a sort of panic mode. Even without any symptoms, they are rushing to hospitals to get tested for COVID-19. This has resulted in a difficult situation for the hospitals.



More than 3000 swabs are being collected from various locations in the district daily. More than 300 people have been reaching the testing centre at Ruia Hospital from early in the morning and waiting there for hours together. The experience of the staff working there reveals that a majority of them were coming casually without having any symptoms and they are not even the primary and secondary contacts. When the staff insists that such people go back, some of them are faking to be having mild symptoms resulting in arguments with the staff.

Those who have symptoms were not willing to go to quarantine centres but are preferring home quarantine.

The private hospitals also insist the patients to get Covid test certificate even for normal procedures which is also causing heavy burden on the testing centres. Adding to this, the staff working at the testing centres were getting infected with the virus resulting in huge work pressure on the remaining staff.

In view of the heavy rush and absence of physical distancing, as a precautionary measure, the authorities have introduced token system based on which the swabs are collected.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Covid OP in charge at Ruia hospital Dr K Roja Ramani said that with the token system there was some improvement in the situation. The Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam visited the centre on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation.

He suggested implementing a time slot system too so that people should take their token and the time slot during which their swab is collected and leave the place so that there will not be a large gathering. It was also decided to make markings there to facilitate physical distancing besides providing a tent and chairs for the waiting people, she said.