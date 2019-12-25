Tirupati: People's cooperation sought for Swachha Sarvekshan rank

Tirupati: Chittoor District Collector Dr. Narayan Bharat Guptha said that people should come forward to make success the Swachha Sarvekshan programme. Addressing a meeting with officials, business persons, NGO representatives on Tuesday, Collector said that everyone must to cooperate with MCT officials to get No 1 rank in forthcoming Swachha Sarurvekshan survey in Januray 2020.



MCT officials should take care about maintaining the public toilets across the city, collector said. In the meeting MCT Commissioner PS Girisha , Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy , Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav and police, revenue officials were present.