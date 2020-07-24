Tirupati: Persons with coronavirus positive cases still cannot be traced, isolated

Tirupati: The irresponsible attitude of several Covid positive patients has put officials in a state of confusion. As many as 232 such patients who are tested positive in Chittoor district have given wrong phone numbers and addresses at the time of registration for giving swab at various Covid testing centres in Tirupati.

When concerned staff tried to contact them to inform them of the result and bring them to isolation, they were not getting any response as the given mobile numbers are either switched off or wrong numbers. Even they could not be found at the address given in Aadhar cards.

It's learnt that there are about 20 such cases daily in the district which is causing concern. There is no chance of alerting them on their Covid result due to which they may move freely in the society which may cause further spread of the virus.

The officials are saying that giving wrong information at the time of Covid testing is highly deplorable. To overcome such difficulties, an OTP system was introduced so that to undergo a test one needs to give the OTP which is sent to their mobile number. There was an opinion that those patients might have given wrong details out of social stigma.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has said that it's a sensitive issue which they have been dealing carefully. "Police were asked to trace out the details and the lists are being sent to concerned ward secretariats. Everyone should feel responsible and provide correct details while undergoing tests", he maintained.

For many people giving swab for Covid testing has become an uphill task as it takes almost 8-10 hours to get the whole process completed. With several panic driven people rushing for tests, these centres are witnessing huge gatherings right from the early morning though the formal procedures commence around 9 am.