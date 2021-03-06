Tirupati: Police released kidnapper portrait and intensified search operation

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Police intensified the search operation to catch the kidnapper who abducted a six year boy from Alipiri Bus Stand on February 27.

It may be noted that this offence took place weekdays ago while the boy's parents were waiting for the bus at Alipiri Bus Stand to go to Tirumala, during that time boy Sivakumar was abducted by a stranger.

Over this abduction Alipiri Police had registered a case and started investigation. But no use so far the boy's whereabouts were not found by the local police.

In view of that Urban SP VenkatappalaNaidu instructed the police to intensify the search operation in nearby states like Karnataka and TamilNadu as well as Telangana including AP.

As part of further action On Saturday, Alipiri CI Devendra Kumar has released a portrait of the kidnapper which was recorded in CC Camera near Alipiri BusStand on the day when the kidnap took place.

Following the SP instructions cops intensified the search operation for boy Sivakumar's whereabouts and requested the people in the city if anyone noticed the boy's whereabouts to inform the police immediately to below the phone numbers which mentioned here 94440752, 809999977.

Moreover, Urban Police have sent many special teams to bring back the abducted boy. Similarly, Police sent this information to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states.