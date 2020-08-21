Tirupati: 'Rajiv Gandhi responsible for IT revolution' says congress general secretary Rambhupal Reddy & secretary Penubala Chandrasekhar

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 76th birth anniversary here on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, Congress activists paid floral tribute to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at the Municipal Office circle in the city and also distributed fruits to the poor. Party state general secretary Rambhupal Reddy, state secretary Penubala Chandrasekhar were among those who took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion Rambhupal and Chandrasekhar said that it was Rajiv who was responsible for the advent of communication (IT) revolution in the country which ultimately changed the future of the nation and its people for better.

It is he who gave voting right to youth completed 18 years of age infusing young blood in Indian politics, they said, eulogizing Rajiv as a martyr who sacrificed his life for the sake of the country.

They said that Rajiv was responsible for many initiatives including devolution of power to local bodies and also providing 33 percent reservation to women in the local bodies. Rajiv Jayanthi was observed as `Sadbhavana diwas' in Tirupati railway station.

Marking the occasion, the staff took a pledge to protect the unity and integrity of the nation. Station director S Nagaramana Sarma, station manager K Rajendra Prasad, GRP CI Prasad and others were present.