Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Mohith Reddy emphasised on the people to elect Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing the slew of welfare schemes introduced by him and also for the development initiatives in the State. He explained the government’s efforts for the welfare of the people and to accelerate development.

Mohith Reddy, who was YSRP official candidate to contest from Chandragiri in 2024 elections, succeeding his father and party senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, on Thursday took up a door to door campaign in Upparapalli in Pakala mandal.

He interacted with the people on the implementation of welfare schemes under Navaratnalu including old pension, housing and also free distribution of essentials at the doorstep. He responded to the various requests of the people over drinking water supply, road facility etc and immediately directed the officials concerned to look into the issues.

During his three-hour long mass contact programme in the village, Mohith Reddy received a rousing reception from women, who welcomed him with harathi, while youth and party activists felicitated him with huge garlands, expressing their support to his leadership.

Many people told Mohith that their village is witnessing development, which was not seen ever before. They thanked MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for his efforts and affirmed to continue their support to elect him as MLA with a huge margin in 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Harshith Reddy led the party mass contact programme held in Kuppam Badur village in Ramachandrapuram mandal and also inaugurated a medical camp in Mitta Kandriga in Tirupati rural on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harshith Reddy said in Chandragiri constituency various development activities including roads, drinking water supply and tree plantation were taken up covering every village in the Assembly segment with the government and TUDA funds, resulting in Chandragiri becoming one of

the leading constituencies in the State.