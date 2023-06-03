Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Tirupati : Rathotsavam was held amidst religious fervour on the eighth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam celebrations of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Friday.

The deities decked up and adorned with dazzling ornaments placed on the colourfully decorated huge Ratham were taken in a procession on the penultimate day of Rathotsavam enthralling the devotees who gathered in large numbers to witness the utsavam. The colourful fete which began at 7 am went around Karnala Veedhi, Beri Vedhi and Gandhi road before culminating at Ratha Mandapam. All along the route, the devotees broke coconuts and offered karpoora harathi while mammoth wooden chariot trundling on, chanting Govinda namas.

The significance of the Rathotsavam is it is indicative of the importance of Atma in the body with five elements represented in the Ratham.

Thereafter, grand snapana tirumanjanam was observed to utsava idols of Sri Govindaraja Swamy and his consorts.

Later in the evening, Unjal Seva was held followed by Aswa Vahana Seva at night.

The deity in Kalki Avataram, atop Aswa (Horse) vahanam, which is the last vahanam of the Brahmotsavam, blessed the devotees.

The nine-day annual fete will conclude with Chakra Snanam on Saturday.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Kankana bhattar AP Srinivasa Dikshitulu, DyEO Shanti, AEO Ravi Kumar, superintendent Narayana, inspector Dhanjaneyulu were present.