Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to Tarigonda Vengamamba

Tirupati: The 203rd Vardhanti of Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba was observed here on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, the artistes of Annamacharya Project rendered the select keertanas of poetess Vengamamba in praise of the glory of Lord Venkateswsra, Tirumala.

Speaking on the occasion, project director S Dakshina Murthy Sarma said that the devotion of poetess Vengamamba towards Lord Srinivasa was unfathamable and her verses eulogizing Lord are innate and touch the hearts of the devotees.

The TTD in memory of the poetess who spent her last days in Tirumala in service of Lord and devotees aptly named it's massive Annadanam complex in Tirumala after her, he averred.

Earlier, Sarma who is also special officer (Incharge) Sri Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Project garlanded the statue of the poetess near West Railway Station, here.