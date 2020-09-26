Tirupati: Rich tributes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam over his sudden demise

Tirupati: Across the Chittoor District, many cultural and civic organisations have organised condolence meetings over renowned film playback singer SP Balasubramanya's sudden demise. In Tirupati city, CITU district unit organised a condolence meeting at MB Bhavan and expressed their grief and consolation over Balu demise due to ill health. In the meeting, CPM District Secretary Kandarapu Murali remembered his association with SPB in last year at Annamacharya Project Harikatha artists celebrations.

He mentioned that "Balu Subrahmanyam was a very humble personality and always used to speak with everyone in a cheerful mood. SPB stood up in the top position in playback singing and created an unbreakable record. no one can achieve this record at nearby times."

In the meeting of AP agricultural workers union, District Secretary Vandavasi Nagaraj expressed his sadness over Bala Subramanyam's sudden demise. The same day, under Chairmanship of Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Tirupati Manava Vikasa Vedika, organised a condolence meeting at MLA's residence in Padmavati Puram. In the meeting, MLA Karunakar Reddy recalled his association with SPB as TTD Chairman and mentioned that he had interacted several times with great singer Balu. He stated that he never saw a multi-lingually talented personality. He expressed his grief over SPB demise and paid floral tributes to SPB portrait in the meeting.

In the Tirupati city, huge portraits of the singer have been put up remembering his services in music and playback singing.