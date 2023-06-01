Tirupati: RK Roja sees ‘madness’ of Naidu in TDP manifesto

Tirupati: Minister for tourism and culture R K Roja criticised TDP’s manifesto Phase-1 released by its chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, she made a scathing attack on the manifesto saying that it was nothing but the peak of madness of Naidu who gave 600 assurances in the 2019 manifesto but did not fulfil even six. “There is no other cheater in the country like Chandrababu. He criticised the Amma Vodi scheme but how he included it in his manifesto with another name,” she said.

“The four-year governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy could be cherished by four generations. But after working as CM for 14 years, the TDP is saying that he will give Rs 1,500 each to every woman. There is no one in the state to believe him or his party. Naidu said that he will give 20 lakh jobs if he comes to power and give unemployment allowance to the youth till they get the jobs which is a mockery. Also, the farmers are not in a position to believe him and vote for his party,” Roja said.

The minister further stated that out of six schemes in TDP manifesto, three were from YSRCP, two from Congress and one from BJP manifestos of Karnataka elections.

On Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea, she said that the court had made it clear that there was no evidence against him except allegations. “This is a bad time for Chandrababu Naidu and he should stop making adverse comments on Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bharati. If Avinash had committed any crime, why then Naidu who was CM then did not take action against him?’ she said.