Tirupati: Robbers waylay lorry, loot 7-crore worth mobile phones

Tirupati: In a cinematic way, a container carrying mobile cell phones was hijacked by alleged robbers near Nagari in Chittoor district late on Tuesday night. It only came to light on Wednesday morning when container driver Irphan lodged a complaint with the Nagari police.

According to Circle Inspector Rajashekar, a private company was transporting around Rs 14-crore worth Redmi cellphones from Chennai to Mumbai. When the lorry entered Andhra Pradesh near Nagari, a few strangers chased the cellphones-carrying lorry and obstructed it between Nagari and Puttur town on the national highway.

Later, the hijackers severely injured the lorry driver Irphan by thrashing him.

They abandoned him on the highway. Later, driver Irphan approached Nagari police and informed them about the robbery. The police have inspected the crime scene on Wednesday morning along with a Clues team to collect evidence. The police noticed that robbers left Rs 7-crore worth cellphones in four boxes in the same lorry and they looted only Rs 7-crore worth cellphones packed in four boxes. Meanwhile, driver Irphan was admitted at Nagari government hospital for treatment of his injuries. District SP S Senthil Kumar enquired about the incident and asked the police officials to crack the case on priority basis.