Tirupati: Sanskrit is language of divinity says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tirupati : Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Sanskrit is the language of divinity and serves as a sacred bridge in pursuit of spirituality and the quest to connect with divine. Addressing the third convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Friday, he described Sanskrit as a cultural anchor for human civilisation in a storm emphasising that ‘In today's whirlwind, Sanskrit offers a unique solace: intellectual rigor, spiritual serenity, and a deeper connection to oneself and the world.’

He expressed the need for increased usage of digital technologies in preservation of precious ancient manuscripts. Describing Sanskrit as the treasure house of our cultural heritage, the Vice-President called its preservation and promotion as a national priority and duty. He also wanted Sanskrit to be developed according to present day needs and its learning made easy.

A total of 580 degrees and 67 gold medals in different courses were presented.