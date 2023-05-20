Tirupati: Services of Neelam Sanjiva Reddy recalled

Tirupati : Former deputy speaker of AP State Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad felt that today’s generation needs to be reminded of the modesty shown by former President Dr Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

Delivering Dr Sanjiva Reddy memorial lecture and award conferment programme organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI) in Tirupati on Friday, he said that this was essential at a time when moral standards were declining in the modern age.

Sanjiva Reddy practiced a political system with values, self-restraint, self-sacrifice, as a leader who is the epitome of behaviour, ideals and goals. During his tenure as Chief Minister of AP, he completed most of the Nagarjunasagar, Krishna Barrage, Srisailam, Vamsadhara and Pochampadu projects, minor irrigation schemes and flood prevention schemes. He was the main architect and motivator for the development of education, medical, transportation and electricity sectors paving way for heavy industries in and around Andhra Pradesh.

The establishment of Sri Venkateswara University, Agricultural University and various academies were the result of Dr Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy’s efforts towards the overall development without neglecting any sector, observed Dr Buddha Prasad.

On the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary celebrations of Sanjiva Reddy, Vishishta Ratna State Award named after him and instituted by AGRASRI was conferred on Dr Mandali Buddha Prasad in recognition of his services towards good governance and public services. Also, the Nyaaya Shiromani Award was presented to Dr Justice G Ethirajulu, former chairman of AP Administrative Tribunal.

Similarly, Dr Choppa Gangireddy (Vidya Shiromani), Dr D Rajasekhar, (Vaidya Shiromani) and GVK Mallikarjuna Rao, (Panchayati Raj Shiromani) also received state awards. Dr D Sundar Ram, founder director of AGRASRI, presided over the meeting and explained the objectives of the State awards. D. Bharati Sundar, D Sai Kumar, A Malleswara Rao and others participated.