Tirupati: SOS Children's Village pitches in

Tirupati: Members of SOS Children's Village has distributed one-month emergency relief grocery materials and personal hygiene kits for 223 families adhering to all safety and hygiene measures.

The ongoing lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the lives specially the families, who are daily wage labourers, single mothers and tribal communities.

Adding to the agony, many families, male members are lockdown at other parts of the state as who had migrated seeking jobs and could not return to their communities. Women and children alone at home were fighting with a tough time without sufficient supplies reaching to them.

"SOS Children's Village is proactively responding to the current situation to ensure the well being of children and families during this lockdown period across 22 states and 32 locations in India," said SOS Assistant Director Bino James to The Hans India.

Loss of income, anxiety, isolation and withdrawal symptoms due to lack of liquor availability are leading to increased number of domestic violence reports during the lockdown. Often it's becoming an added huddle for women and children over the economic crisis "Fearing the aggressor indoors and virus outside." To address this, SOS is also providing tele-counselling support to families and children.