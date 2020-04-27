Tirupati: South Central Railway's in forefront in transporting essential goods

Tirupati: During Covid-19 crisis which forced lockdown in the country since March 25, South Central Railway's (SCR) Guntakal division has engaged in transporting essential commodities to various places of AP and Karnataka. Though passenger services are completely halted, transportation of essential commodities were allowed and till now the division has transported and unloaded 75 rakes each carrying 2500 MT of commodities.



It has also transported and unloaded 253 rakes of coal, each carrying 5000 MT, to meet the demand of power houses at Yedlapur, Yeramaras and Muddanur. Divisional Manager Alok Tiwari said that the division also carried parcel services to transport mainly milk, vegetables, fruits and other perishables.

So far, it transported 28 lakh litres of milk from Renigunta to Hazarat Nizamuddin. About 20 high capacity parcel vans, each carrying 23 tonnes of food such as musk melons, mangoes, fish etc., were transported from Guntakal to Howrah, Hazarat Nizamuddin.

Division also commenced parcel service from Renigunta to Secunderabad and transported medicines, fish, eggs, lemon, betel leaves, green leaves and other essential commodities. In all, it transported about 3,597 MT of perishable items during lockdown period till April 26. The transportation of essential perishable goods earned about Rs.1.56 crore to SCR.

"Though in lockdown period all citizens were supposed to be at home to prevent spread of virus, Railways being life line of the country discharged its responsibility and ensured essential goods and other items available to people. It also helped farmers to transport perishable goods to other parts of the country.