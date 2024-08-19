Tirupati SP takes stern action against corrupt staff

Tirupati: In a significant move to uphold the integrity of the police force, District Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subba Rayudu has taken decisive action against police personnel involved in corrupt practices. Home Guard Srinivas, stationed at Tirupati Traffic Police Station, has been suspended following serious allegations of corruption.

The incident came to light after residents of Tirupati filed a complaint with the district SP, accusing Srinivas of imposing illegal fines on motorists and engaging in extortion under the guise of traffic enforcement. In response to these allegations, a thorough investigation was launched by the district police. The investigation revealed that the home guard was indeed involved in illegal activities, including unauthorised collection of fines from motorists, who violated traffic rules. The findings prompted swift action from the district SP, who emphasised that there is zero tolerance for corruption within the police force.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those who betray the trust of the public. This suspension is just the beginning of our commitment to eradicating corruption from the department", the SP asserted.

The SP also suspended Head Constable S Basavaiah and another Home Guard Sudhakar working in the district. These staff were found guilty of neglecting their duties and failing to prevent illegal activities, including the illegal mining and transportation of gravel from Mallayya Palli village in Chandragiri mandal.

Despite receiving complaints from local residents about the illegal gravel mining, Basavaiah and Sudhakar failed to take appropriate action. "Strict action has been taken as a result of the failure to follow the rules and procedures", said SP Subba Rayudu. The SP issued a charge memo to Chandragiri CI, emphasising that transparency, accountability, and excellence in policing are essential values that must be upheld at all times. The suspensions are effective immediately and the involved personnel will face further departmental inquiries. Subba Rayudu warned that any neglect of commitment to duty could lead to strict disciplinary measures and that the reputation of the police force must be maintained at all costs.