Tirupati: SPMVV delegation takes part in Digital Leadership programme

SPMVV team - Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Prof N Rajani and Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi - with Director of UN-APCICT/ESCAP Kiyoung Ko during the digital leaders programme held in Incheon, South Korea
Highlights

Tirupati: The team from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam participated in the UN-APCICT Digital Leadership program in Incheon, South Korea from...

Tirupati: The team from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam participated in the UN-APCICT Digital Leadership program in Incheon, South Korea from October 24 to 26. SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani, International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and vice-chairperson of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi have participated in discussions on new WIFI 2.0 training modules.

UNAPCICT has launched WIFI (Women ICT Frontier Initiative) programme in 2016 to promote ICT enabled women entrepreneurship in Asia Pacific while SPMVV implemented it in 2018. APCICT has now developed new training modules in view of dramatic changes in digital technology. The new modules provide necessary knowledge and skills for digital transformation and innovation to women in MSME.

Representatives from 19 countries have participated in the discussions and provided feedback on the contents of new WIFI modules.

SPMVV has also provided an action plan for implementation of WIFI in India. Kiyoung Ko, Director of UN-APCICT/ESCAP announced that the WIFI 2.0 will be launched in April for implementation in partner nations.

