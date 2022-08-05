Tirupati: Sri City management hailed for developing EMC

Tirupati: M Gauthami, CEO, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC), Tirupati, along with S S Sony, Zonal Manager, APIIC, Tirupati, visited Sri City on Thursday. Satish Kamat, President (Operations), Sri City, extended a warm welcome

and briefed how Sri City, comprising a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) and an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), all in its precincts, emerged as a new vibrant manufacturing hub in the region. Gauthami evinced keen interest and quizzed on different aspects of Sri City in general, and the EMC in particular. Following the briefing session, she went around the industrial park.

Stating that Gauthami's visit is very important for Sri City,

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City said, "We consider it as an honour as our project implementation model is being referred to and studied by senior administrators in government and feel happy to share our experience." Impressed with the world-class industrial infrastructure of Sri City, Gauthami appreciated the efforts of Sri City management for developing the EMC in 100 acre land as an exclusive zone for companies involved in electronic R&D, design, manufacturing and assembly operations. It may be noted here that Andhra Pradesh government is establishing two Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC I and II) in Tirupati on priority basis and Gauthami is the CEO for the EMCs.