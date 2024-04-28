Tirupati: Strictly monitor sales, illegal storage of liquor says Collector Pravin Kumar

Tirupati : Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Pravin Kumar told the officials of Prohibition and Excise department and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to strictly monitor violations of liquor sales, illegal storage and transport. Speaking at a review meeting in the backdrop of general elections on Saturday, the DEO said that there should be CCTV surveillance at the distilleries and liquor outlets in the district. The liquor transport vehicles should be equipped with GPS facilities.

District Prohibition and Excise officer Janakiramulu said that liquor is being transported from Tirupati and Ozili depots through 24 vehicles which have GPS facilities. CC cameras were installed at all distilleries. He added that 21 sensitive areas were identified, which are located near slums and far away from highways as they could be potential areas for illegal storage and transport of liquor.



So far, 15 staff were removed from duties who are working in government liquor outlets on charges of violation of model code of conduct. He said that people can complain on the illegal storage and sales of liquor by calling the district Excise control room numbers 9177119097 and 9492630970.



SEB officer Rajendra said that 349 cases were booked during March 16 to April 26 and seized 20 vehicles on charges of illegal transport of liquor and storage.



The value of seized liquor was Rs.29.86 lakhs. Additional SP Srinivas and others took part in the meeting.

