Tirupati : Students told to keep away from ragging

Tirupati : Chittoor Parliament constituency YSRCP youth wing president Chevireddy Mohit Reddy urged the students in the interests of their bright future to keep away from ragging which turned a menace affecting many young people in universities and colleges.

Speaking after releasing the poster brought out by YSRCP youth wing as part of its anti-ragging campaign at Tummalagunta near here on Tuesday, Mohit Reddy said that ragging not only spoiling the future of many students but also vitiating the campus environment affecting education.

Ragging in many universities and colleges was fomenting enmity among the students, he said, urging students to stand together to keep the 'ragging devil' away from their campuses and to resolve any problems they face.

YSRCP Youth wing leaders, including state secretary Obul Reddy, district secretary Senthil Kumar,, Tirupati Rural mandal president Rahul Reddy and others were also present.