Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Swatmanandendra Swamy releasing Raja Syamala Gadyam CDs in Tirupati on Thursday. NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy are also seen.

The seers of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Swatmanandendra Swamy gave their discourses at the ongoing Utkarsha Mahotsav being held by National Sanskrit University, Tirupati on Thursday.

Tirupati : The seers of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Swatmanandendra Swamy gave their discourses at the ongoing Utkarsha Mahotsav being held by National Sanskrit University, Tirupati on Thursday. They stressed the need to study other sastras along with Veda Vedantha for the preservation of Indian culture.

The fruits of various researches done by the ancient people were preserved in Sanskrit language which were now being studied by several scholars from across the globe.

Participating in the meeting, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that Sanskrit language was the mother of all languages. It is not only an ancient language but it treasures an abundance of knowledge which should be preserved by everyone, he stated. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that our culture will cherish forever only when Vedas and Sanskrit language are preserved. Vice-Chancellor of NSU Prof GSR Krishna Murthy lauded the role of Swami Swaroopanandendra in preserving Indian culture. On the occasion, Raja Syamala Gadyam CD was released by Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami.

