Tirupati: SV Veterinary University New VC Prof V Padmanabha Reddy

Tirupati: Prof Velugoti Padmanabha Reddy has been appointed as 4th Vice-Chancellor of the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University Tirupati. As per the selection committee recommendation AP government appoints him as new VC of the University. For the last three months, varsity vice-chancellor post was vacant, university administration is facing many admin problems without a full-time VC. In view of that AP government-appointed full-time VC for the university to streamline the varsity academic and research activities. It may be noted that it is the only state-level veterinary science research university working for cattle and dairy development.

Newly appointed VC Prof Padmanabha Reddy recently retired as dean, faculty of Dairy Science in the same university. He previously worked as Associate Professor , Professor, college Associate Dean at College of Dairy Technology, Tirupati. He studied BVSC from college of veterinary University, Tirupati and MVSC from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University. Later he did his Phd from Madras Veterinary College and completed post-doctoral research from University of Nebraska, USA.

He had received more than 50 meritorious awards including best teacher recognition from AP government and best scientist award from Government of India, ICAR. Prof Padmanabha Reddy had worked as a subject expert for redesign the BTech dairy technology syllabus at National level on behalf of ICAR three years ago. He successfully addressed many long-pending academic and research issues as dean, Dairy science of SV Veterinary University for the last four years.

Speaking to The Hans India New VC Prof Padmanbha Reddy said that he is going to take charge as Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday, August 5. " I will work hard to meet government expectations in Veterinary and Dairy development in the state in the interest of farmers economic development", further he added. In this connection Prof PN Reddy thanked the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the University.