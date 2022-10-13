Tirupati: SVU officials apathy embarrasses students

Tirupati: The apathy of Sri Venkateswara University officials in releasing the results of various examinations has been causing severe hardships and embarrassment for students. It is taking months together for the release of the results. For instance, the results of first and third semester degree examinations held in May were not released even after five months, which signifies the functioning of the examinations branch.

University higher officials also seem to be not bothered about this indefinite delay as no steps were taken to set things right. While the results of SSC and Intermediate which are attended by lakhs of students have been coming out in record time every year, the answer scripts of a little over 10,000 degree students and even a less number of PG students could not be evaluated in a planned way and the results are taking extraordinary time to come out.

As the results of degree final year students are not released even after five months, the students are deprived of their higher education opportunities. Already, the first round of counselling has been going on for admissions into MBA and MCA courses whereas the counselling process for EdCET, PGCET is set to commence in the next few days. The students who completed their final year degree and awaiting results were in a state of dilemma on taking their next course for no fault of theirs.

SFI district general secretary N Madhav told The Hans India that they had submitted a representation to the university registrar Prof O Md Hussain on Thursday. Similar representation was submitted on September 5 as well. At that time, the university had released a notification for instant examinations for which degree completed students are only eligible despite not releasing the results of 1st and 3rd semesters and not even conducting the 2nd and 4th semester examinations.

Following their protest, the registrar assured them that all final year students will be made eligible for writing instant examinations irrespective of other semesters. Now, the Registrar has assured them that the pending results will be released in five days. Since the problem has become a routine one, it is high time for University authorities to look seriously into the matter and fix a time frame for each and every examination and the release of results. They should fix responsibilities for the delay in releasing the results and take stringent action to ensure smooth functioning of the examinations branch in the best interests of the students.