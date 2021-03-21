Tirupati: SVU students demand action on irregularities in PG admissions

Tirupati: The recent admission process for PG courses in Sri Venkateswara University has kicked up a row with the various students' unions demanding suspension of officials responsible for the irregularities.

They have been alleging that three students have got admission in the university by submitting fake certificates.

The unions demanded action against those officials who verified the certificates and make a public statement before the media on the veracity of certificates.

They also demanded the suspension of the Director of Admissions for his failure in conducting the fair admission and the certificates verification process as well. They demanded filing of criminal cases on the three students for submitting fake certificates.

The students held a protest in front of the Administrative building on Saturday and raised slogans in support of their demands. AISF state secretary Siva Reddy and other leaders B Chalapathi, Sasi, Uday, YSR Youth wing leaders Obul Reddy, Sudheer, Sudhakar and others participated.

Meanwhile, SVU campus president of YSRCP students wing P Hemanth Kumar Reddy and other leaders met the Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday and submitted a representation demanding enquiry on the irregularities in admission process and action on the guilty.

The leaders demanded restoration of a peaceful atmosphere in the campus by acting stringently on those involved in anti-social activities. Vijay Kumar, Rakesh, Ramakrishna Prasad, Joseph and others were present.