Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University to hold awareness programme on millets today

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University will be organising a special awareness programme on 'Role of millets in contemporary lifestyle, health and empowerment of women' on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Women empowerment dean and programme organiser Prof Savithramma and others released the poster of the programme on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Raja Reddy underlined the importance of millets in having a healthy lifestyle.

Registrar Prof Hussain felt that youth should use millets extensively. Prof Sarada, Prof Sugunamma, Dr Jyothi, Dr Anakamma, Dr Venkatasubbaiah and others participated.