Tirupati: TDP leaders laud bold step of Council Chairman

Kadapa/Tirupati: TDP activists along with Muslim Minority leaders organised rally in the city on Thursday with the demand to continue capital city in Amaravati. On the occasion, the protesters raised slogans against the ministers P Anil Anilkumar Yadav, B Satyanarayana and K Nani for their rude attitude and objectionable language on Council Chairman.



Describing the decision Council Chairman Mohd Ahmad Sharif in referring Bill's to select committee as historic one, TDP leader SK. Subhan Basha said that people of the state remain grateful to Council Chairman Sharif as he had taken a bold step to send the controversial bills to select committee despite severe pressure from ruling party leaders. Finding fault with the ministers for objectionable behaviour towards the Council Chairman, the TDP leader said it is unfortunate for having such autocratic people in government.

On the occasion the protesters performed Abhishekam to the portrait of Council Chairman Mohd Ahmad Sharif for his initiative in protecting the values of democracy. Party leaders were present.