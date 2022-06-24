Tirupati : TDP seeks clarification on companies brought to State

Tirupati: TDP and Telugu Yuvatha flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inaugurating the companies which were brought to the State during the TDP government.

TDP Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav and Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu in separate statements criticised the Chief Minister for inaugurating the companies which were the result of the hard work done by Naidu and Lokesh.

The two leaders have tried to make Tirupati a mobile hub and brought several companies. Chief Minister Jagan had neglected these companies during the last three years and now came out to start them and claim all credits as the elections are round the corner.

How many companies were brought to the State by the Chief Minister during his recent Davos visit, they asked. They recalled that during Naidu's government the combined Chittoor district got Rs 1,15,557 crore investments and 58,587 jobs.