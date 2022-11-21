Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha stages protest at Collectorate

Tirupati: Demanding loans to the SC, ST, BC and minority youth for self-employment through corporations, Telugu Yuvatha activists staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday.

They also submitted a representation to Collector K Venkataramana Reddy during the Spandana and demanded to fill up backlog posts immediately and setting up of district wise industrial corridors.

Earlier, they were stopped at the Collectorate by the police which led to an argument between the two sides. Telugu Yuvatha leaders requested the police to do justice to the youth.

Its state general secretary A Ravi Naidu, Tirupati constituency in-charge Krishna Yadav, Perumal Madhubabu, RP Srinivasulu, KVK Prasad, K Sandeep and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, they criticised the state government for not releasing the job calendar and its failure in getting industries to the state. With this, the future of youth was in a deplorable situation, they said.