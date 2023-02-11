Tirupati to host national Lok Adalat today

Tirupati/Chittoor: The national Lok Adalat will be held in Tirupati court complex on Saturday. Civil cases, motor vehicle accident cases, matrimonial dispute cases and criminal cases, which can be compromisable in nature, will be taken up in Lok Adalat. It will be held nationwide as part of the exercise to bring down pendency of cases in the courts.

Tirupati 3rd additional district judge and mandal legal services authority chairman Y Veeraju said that in this Lok Adalat, five benches will be held to dispose of the cases including one of the benches headed by him and requested the lawyers, police officers and officials of other organisations to cooperate with the Lok Adalat to resolve more cases.

Tirupati Principal Senior Civil Judge Y Srinivasarao, 2nd Additional Junior Civil Judge P Koteswara Rao, 4th Additional Junior Civil Judge G Srinivas and 5th Additional Junior Civil Judge Y Sarita would head the other five benches in the Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday here in Tirupati Court premises. In Chittoor, District Legal Services Authority secretary justice E Karuna Kumar said that 12,398 cases have been identified for settling with the participation of litigants at the National Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday.

Speaking to media men here on Friday, he said that the district has been placed in first place in conducting the Lok Adalats. He stated that Lok Adalats would be held in all the courts of Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts in the purview of 13 Mandal Legal Services Committees.

District Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice E Bheema Rao has given clear instructions to conduct the National Lok Adalats to provide speedy justice to litigants. He appealed to the district collectors of Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts to extend their cooperation in respect of dealing land acquisition cases for quick disposal of compensation.