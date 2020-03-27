Tirupati: Total lockdown in temple city; cops on toes

Tirupati: Lockdown was successfully implemented in Tirupati on Thursday. Except medical shops, all shops and business establishments were kept closed from morning to evening. Main roads wore deserted look. Tirupati Urban Police have deployed huge police force on roads and vehicle movement was prevented. When compared to last two days lockdown was observed seriously by the residents on Thursday.

People maintained social distance even while purchasing vegetables at Rythu Bazars and at other markets. MLA request the people through public addressing system to stay at housesMCT Commissioner PS Girisha and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy actively involved in corona awareness campaign and requested the people to maintain social distance.

MLA made rounds in the city by car and requested the people through public addressing system to stay at homes. At many places police gave counselling to youngsters. It is observed that 90 % of city residents were stayed in their houses as part of lockdown.