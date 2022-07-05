Tirupati Town Bank poll campaign heats up

Tirupati: The campaign for Tirupati Cooperative Town bank elections hots up with the TDP also entering the fray. Unlike in the previous election, this time the TDP in a determined bid kickstarted the campaign on Monday.

Former minister and party senior leader N Amarnath Reddy, party Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav, former MLA M Sugunamma and other leaders also took part in the campaign.

The leaders along with the candidates in the party panel performed puja at Bonthalamma temple on the Mangalam road before formally starting the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders appealed to the shareholders to vote for the 12 candidates in the TDP panel for the development of Tirupati Town bank.

They felt that this election should show the strength of the party ahead of the next Assembly elections. It may be noted that Tirupati Town bank has 1.20 lakh shareholders (members) and a turnover of Rs 350-400 crores.

As such, the elections for the post of directors, who will elect the chairman of the bank assume significance. TDP corporator RC Munikrishna and others took part.