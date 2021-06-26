Tirupati: Trade unions demand PM Narendra Modi to revoke anti-farmer, anti-labour laws

Tirupati: As part of nationwide protest, the trade unions including CITU (CPM), AITUC (CPI) staged a protest against the anti-farmer and anti-labour policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Municipal Office on Saturday.

They demanded the Centre to withdraw anti-farm and labour laws and amendments to the Labour Act affecting the thousands of workers and private employees in the country.

Addressing the gathering, CITU district secretary Kandarapu Murali, AITUC district secretary Murali criticised the Modi government's adamant attitude towards farmers issues, who have been protesting farm laws for more than 7 months in Delhi.

Terming the Modi as despot, the left leaders said the BJP government brought 4 labour codes in the country after abolishing 44 labour laws which prevent the labour from staging protests and forming unions. They warned of intensifying agitation across the country if the Centre did not change its attitude towards farmers and labours.

CPI district secretary Ramanaidu, CPM city secretary Subramanyam, CITU and AITUC city general secretaries N Chandrasekhar Reddy and KY Raja, Rythu Sangham district secretary Jnardhan, IDWA district secretary Sai Lakshmi and others were present.Tirupati

