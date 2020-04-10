Tirupati: TTD commences chanting of Dhanwantari Parayanam

Tirumala: TTD is organising the Parayanam (chanting of ) of Yogavashistam-Sri Dhanvantari Maha Mantra daily for 45 minutes for the well-being of entire humanity from the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic.

TTD trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, while launching the spiritual event, said it was also aimed at boosting the much-needed confidence among the people.

The event began at Nada Neerajana Mandapam at Tirumala on Friday morning. Subba Reddy said that the programme would be telecast on SVBC channel for devotees to participate in the parayanams of Yogavashistam-Sri Dhanwantari Maha Mantra.

"Devotees across the world could chant the Maha-mantra daily and get relief from Covid scare," he said. Speaking to media later, the TTD chairman said TTD had launched several Vedic initiatives to fight the pandemic. "For 20 days since March 16, we have been conducting a series of spiritual programmes like Sri Srinivasa Veda Mantra Arogya Japa, Shantyotsava Sahita Dhanvanthri Maha Yagam.

Now under the aegis of K S S Avadhani, principal of Dharmagiri Veda Vigynana Peetham, the mantras from Yogavashistam are bring recited for the destruction of micro viruses which are described in the 69th chapter of Ramayana," he said.

The TTD pundits also conducted the Parayanams of Durga Parameswari Stotram conceived by the pontiffs of Sringeri mutts along with Dhanvanthri Mantra.

During the Parayanam, performed on Friday, the Veda pundits initially served all devotees a sankalpam to combat the coronavirus through all means. Thereafter, the Parayanam of five slokas from Yogavashistam rendered.

Starting with Visuchika Nivarana Mantram, then followed Sri Durga Parameswari Mantram for three times, Sri Dhanwantari Maha Mantra was recited for 21 times, followed by Gayatri Mantram and concluded with Srivari Dhyana Stotram.

The programme is being telecast live on SVBC for 45 minutes commencing at 7am. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar and others were present.