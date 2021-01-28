Tirupati: TTD forest workers roundup the AD building for resolving long pending issues

Tirupati: Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) leader V Srinivas Rao sought for justice to time scale employees who have been working since more than two decades in the TTD forest department. VS Rao participated in the workers protest on Thursday for resolving the hundreds of workers issues in TTD. TTD forest employees and other leaders rounded up the administration building from 10 am to around 1 pm. And obstructed the official's entry into the building as part of their agitation.

In this connection addressing the workers, VS Rao said that unfairness is ruling in TTD and the board is not considering the genuine demands of the workers. He criticized that TTD elders have ignored the forest workers' demand for the last two months, though they have been continuing the protest. He alleged that TTD is not following uniform rules in regularising the employee's services, due to these workers and out contract employees are in concern about their future.

TTD board had declared for implementing a time scale to forest workers whereas as of now officials are not pursuing this issue. TTD is paying salaries in discrimination manner. In KalyanaKatta, Dairy Farm, Marketing departments TTD is paying wages above Rs 10,000 and at the same time officials are paying low wages to forest workers, alleged VS Rao.