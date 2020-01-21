Tirupati: TTD officials object to new road being laid adjacent to 2nd ghat road

Tirupati: TTD officials raise objections to the laying of 1.80 km road by forest officials adjacent to second ghat road in Tirumala. They maintain that the road will pose security problems to the world famous Venkateswara temple on the hills in future. According to forest officials, they are laying the road of 1.8 km in the forest to carry the building materials to construct compound for SV Zoo Park.



After 4 km from Alipiri Check Post, second ghat road (going upwards) will connect with new forest road at the Zoo Park.

Presently, the officials of TTD security and vigilance wing are checking all the vehicles at Alipiri tollgate at the entrance of Tirumala second ghat road. After security check vehicles will go to the hill shrine.

After the Alipiri entrance, there is no scope for vehicles to enter ghat road in the middle. Already by walk, scores of red sander smugglers are moving through this upward road of zoopark forest area. Even anti-social elements also can use this road to go to Tirumala with weapons. But zoo park officials maintain that it is only temporary road to carry the building materials to construct the compound wall to the zoo park.

TTD security and vigilance department officials have informed their objections to Tirupati Forest department officials over the new gravel road being laid in the forest adjacent to Tirumala second Ghat road.

In the regard, TTD Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Gopinath Jetti has visited the road being laid at downhill of the Seshachalam near SV Zoopark, on Saturday morning. Shortly he will submit a report to TTD EO on this issue.