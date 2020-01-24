Tirupati Urban SP Dr Gaja Rao Bhupal advises youth to be cautious while driving vehicles

Tirupati: Urban SP Dr Gaja Rao Bhupal stated that youth should have knowledge over traffic rules and regulations while driving the vehicles. Tirupati Urban Police Department conducted an awareness workshop and a rally on road safety measures. Students in large numbers participated in the workshop.



Addressing the students, SP Gaja Rao Bhupal stressed that youth must keep in their minds that their parents and relatives will be waiting for them in houses. So, the students have to take all precautions while driving vehicles, he said.

The SP stated that as part of concluding the road safety week celebrations urban police conducted this awareness meeting with SV University students and youth. Wearing of helmet is one of the most important road safety rules, he said.

Later, Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunkar Reddy stated that prevention of accidents is possible only when everyone follows the traffic rules. Driving the vehicles with limited speed is also an important factor to prevent accidents, he said.

In the meeting District Transport Deputy Commissioner Basi Reddy also spoke. Afterwards, Urban SP Bhupal and MLA Karunakar Reddy flagged off a rally to bring awareness on helmet wearing. The rally started from SV University and passed though main roads in city.

Traffic DSP Mustafa, West DSP Narasappa, East DSP Murali Krishna and traffic CI Suresh and other police personnel were present.