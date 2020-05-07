Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam begins at Sri Padmavathi temple

Tirupati: The annual three-day Vasanthotsavams of Goddess Sri Padmavathi commenced in Tiruchanoor here on Wednesday. In view of ongoing COVID 19 lockdown, the annual event is being observed in Ekantam in Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple. The Archakas performed snapa stanam with milk, honey, curd, sandal, turmeric, and vermilion and coconut water to the processional deity of Ammavaru seated on a platform in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam as per Pancharatra Agama Vidhi.



The procession of the deity is also observed within the temple premises between 7 pm and 7:30 pm. Temple Deputy EO Jhansi Rani, Agama Advisor Srinivasacharyulu, Kankana Bhattar Manikantha Swamy and AEO Subramanyam were present.