Tirupati : VSU VC lauds CSR initiatives of Sri City

Tirupati : Prof GM Sundaravalli, Vice Chancellor, and Dr LVijaya Krishna Reddy, Registrar, Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore accompanied by three faculty members visited Sri City on Friday. Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy gave a presentation to them on how Sri City has become a game changer, transforming the face of the entire region.

He said that Sri City has active skill training programmes to train the youth which he termed as one of their biggest achievements. Sri City's impact on the region also manifested in education, employment and overall socio-economic development.

"Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme aims to comprehensively develop the neighbourhoods, focusing on improving vital social parameters like access to quality education, better health services, social infrastructure, livelihood options, and so on," he maintained.

Prof Sundaravalli said that they were all very impressed with Sri City's CSR activity, particularly the initiatives to create abundant jobs for locals, particularly women. The purpose of the trip was to observe business city growth and learn more about Sri City's CSR programmes.