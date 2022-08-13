Tirupati: Women freedom fighters' role in independence struggle recalled

Tirupati: The Centre for Women's Studies of SV University held a two-day seminar on "Role of women in freedom movement: Challenges faced and milestones" commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Participating in the valedictory session on Friday, Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy recalled that many women took active part in the freedom movement and even lost their lives in the struggle. Everyone should salute all the women for their valiant contributions during the agitations.

Prof Saritha Agarwal from Gujarat Central University took part and remembered the milestones of women's achievements in social and economic fields despite sexual disparities. Dean Prof Stanley Jayakumar said that though God treated both men and women as equals, it was only human beings who created gender imbalances. Seminar convenor Prof D Krishna Murthy said that a total 54 papers from 10 universities were presented during the seminar.

Organisers Dr D Ramana, Dr V Jagadeewsari, Dr D Raja Rajeswari, Dr K Srilaktha Kishori, Dr P Suneetha, Dr K Sudhakar Reddy and Dr Manjula participated.