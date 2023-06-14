Tirupati: Work towards providing food security, agriculture students told by Municipal Commissioner D Haritha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha felt that providing food security to all citizens is the responsibility of agriculture students. She said that agriculture occupies a pivotal role in the society and by utilising the technology the food security should be achieved. She addressed the students of SV Agriculture College in Tirupati on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the College Day celebrations.

She said that SV Agricultural College has nationwide recognition and several graduates from this college have become IAS, IPS and Group-1 officers. The commissioner felt the need to bring organic seeds and vegetables into the society to get rid of the chemicals rich food which most of the people are eating.

Additional SP J Venkata Rao said the agricultural students and faculty have been striving hard towards the welfare of farmers through which the country has been progressing well in the field.

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural College Dean Dr P Sudhakar said the students of agricultural colleges were being trained by international research organisations and universities. This has facilitated in significant improvement of standards. Associate Dean Dr G Prabhakar Reddy, Dr C Ramana, Dr KV Hariprasad and others took part in the programme.