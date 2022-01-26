Tirupati: Youth take part in 2K-run, present cultural programmes

Tirupati: A 2K-run was organised from Lakshmipuram Circle to Shilparamam in Tirupati on Tuesday commemorating the National Tourism Day.

Several youth actively took part in the run. Later a meeting was held at Tiruchanoor ZP High School to create awareness among the students on the importance of Tourism Day.

The students of SV University, State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) and Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) were taken to the ancient Gudimallam temple and explained the uniqueness and other aspects of the temple. In the evening cultural programmes were held at Shilparamam by Bharat Kalakshethram. The classical dances performed by young girls received applause from the visitors.

District Tourism officer V Umapathi, APTDC DVM M Giridhar Reddy, ICI Principal Dr M Thrilok Chandra, SIHM Principal Giribabu, Shilparamam AO Khadar Basha and others took part in the programme.