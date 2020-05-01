Tirupati: YSR Yuva Sena activists supply food packets

Tirupati: YSR Yuva Sena led by YSRCP leader Nainar Sreenivasulu distributed food packets to the poor and stranded people in various places including Tilak Road, Main market, Kapilatheertham, Bus stand and other localities in the pilgrim city on Thursday.

On the occasion, Srinivasulu said that with the support of Yuva Sena activists, he is distributing 500-600 food packets daily to the needy since first day of lockdown.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Munisubramanayam also distributed food packets in 12 localities in the city. Munisubramanayam who is also a municipal contractor along with fellow contractors and his friends engaged in distribution of essentials and food packets once in two or three days.