Tirupati: YSRCP MLAs hail Governor giving assent to three capital Bills

Tirupati: YSRCP MLAs and followers of Chittoor district have grandly celebrated the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan signing on three capital bills on Saturday. In Tirupati, YSRCP state leader and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy participated in the celebration rally along with party workers and leaders. On the occasion, Bhumana and party leaders showered the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy portrait with milk. Addressing on the occasion, he said finally people's will has come into reality by the Governor approval to three capitals bills. With this move soon Vizag , Kurnool and Amaravati, all the three cities will be developed as administrative, judiciary and legislature capitals, he stated.



In Nagari constituency, APIIC Chairperson and MLA R K Roja celebrated the occasion along with party leaders and workers. She took out a rally from Clock Tower Junction to bypass road. Later she performed palabhisekham to the YSR's statue and cut the cake in the presence of party followers. She expressed her happiness over the Governor's approval to three capitals. Roja also criticised the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and other opposition party leaders that they had tried to create many hurdles against the three capitals formation.

In another event at Tirumala hill shrine, town YSRCP convener Rachaveeti Chinnamuni and his followers paid vows to Lord Venkateswara Swamy by breaking coconuts in front of temple Akhilandam on the occasion of Governor giving his nod for three capitals bills.

In Chandragir town, Government whip Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy and party leaders have participated in celebrations by lighting the lamp at the YSR portrait in Shilparamam. Chevi Reddy said that it is the people's victory. Now, all the three regions Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra and coastal Andhra Pradesh regions will be developed equally.