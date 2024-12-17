Tiruppavai is God’s own words: Tirumala Seer

Tirupati: HH Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that Tiruppavai is the es-sence of Vedas and Pasurams are God’s own words.

Under the auspices of TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project, the inaugu-ral meeting of Tiruppavai Pravachanam was held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram here on Monday evening.

On this occasion, the Junior Pontiff of Tirumala delivered Anugraha Bhashanam. He said Andal Sri Goda Devi, one among the 12 Alwars, who spread the glory of Srivaru through Pasuras. Goda Devi, the only female divine poetess, praised God with unique devotion. “If you re-cite Tiruppavai during Dhanur Masam, sins will be destroyed and desires will be fulfilled.”

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has released a book ‘Analytical Study of Music of Tiruppavai Pasurams’ written by renowned vocalist Dwaram VJ Lakshmi.

Rajagopala Rao, Special Officer of Alwar Divya Prabandha Project and local devotees participated.