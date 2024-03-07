TN Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Chilamathur Mandal

"Under the program 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, a team led by Sarpanch Tirumalesh Goud visited Demakethepalli Gram Panchayat in Chilamathur Mandal today. The team, which included leaders, public representatives, secretariat staff, and volunteers, went door to door to explain the development initiatives and welfare benefits provided by the Jagananna government to the residents.

During the visit, YCP Constituency MLA Candidate Smt. TN Deepika was warmly welcomed by the villagers as she interacted with them and highlighted the benefits they have received under the leadership of CM YS Jagan. Deepika urged the villagers to ensure they are availing the various welfare schemes and to support the YSRCP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Emphasizing on giving priority to women in the elections, Deepika announced her candidacy as the MLA candidate and Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate for the YSRCP in Hindupuram. She urged the villagers to vote with a high majority to ensure their victory.

The event was attended by MPP Purushottam Reddy, MPTCs Shakir, JCS Convener Shankar Reddy, as well as local leaders and officials. The participants engaged in discussions and interactions to further promote awareness about the government schemes and initiatives."