  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TN Guv offers prayers to Lord Balaji

TN Guv offers prayers to Lord Balaji
x
Highlights

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday.

Tirumala: Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday.

Earlier on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple, TTD Chairman BR Naidu and temple priests welcomed him.

After the Governor had darshan, Vedic pundits offered him Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Chairman presented Lord’s laminated photo, 2025 TTD Calendars and Diaries.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick