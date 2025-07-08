TN Guv offers prayers to Lord Balaji

Tirumala: Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday.

Earlier on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple, TTD Chairman BR Naidu and temple priests welcomed him.

After the Governor had darshan, Vedic pundits offered him Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Chairman presented Lord’s laminated photo, 2025 TTD Calendars and Diaries.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham and others were present.